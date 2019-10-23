Thomas triumphs in Trophy tussle at the top

Young golfer Thomas Ashton belied his years to win a trophy at Little Hay Golf Club at the weekend.

Thomas won the John Catchpole Trophy on Saturday with an impressive score of 36 points on a course that played all of its length due to the heavy rain of the last few weeks.

David Dalton was the runner-up just one point back on 34, while Stephen Wilkinson was third with 33 points.

Last Thursday saw Paul Mudd back in the winners’ circle yet again when he won the seniors’ October Stableford at the club.

Mudd hit two birdies and had 11 pars for an impressive 38 points to take the crown.

Arthur Smith claimed second place following a card play-off with David Smith after both players had scored 35 points.

The Division Two winner with 36 points was Gordon Stanton, won by virtue of a better back-nine in a card play-off with runner-up Arthur Smith, while Vic Allen finished in third spot with 34 points.

In other club news, Martin Bull has won the David Johnson Trophy as the men’s singles winner at Little Hay GC this season.