The Moor stay unbeaten as they hold on to top spot

Boxmoor’s first team made it four wins from four when they defeating an experienced Radlett 4ths by 76 runs at home in the Saracens Herts League Division 6B on Saturday.

Boxmoor were looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season going and home skipper Richard Crowther won the toss, choosing to bat on a hot day at The Moor.

Despite the early loss of Aidan Pimm, the duo of Matt Smalley-Harris (50) and Crowther (28) got the score up to 89 with little trouble.

But both perished in quick succession, Smalley-Harris shortly after reaching his half-century, followed by two other wickets to loose shots as The Moor found themselves in a bit of trouble at 111-5.

Young Ben Mannering (25) and wicketkeeper Dan Hobbs set about repairing the innings with a stand of 69 in 17 overs, both playing positively with Hobbs in particular pouncing on anything leg-side and finding the boundary often.

Hobbs shepherded the tail, finishing unbeaten on 59 as Boxmoor were dismissed for 213 off the last ball of their 50 overs.

Hardy (4-41) was the pick of the opposition bowlers.

The total was a little below par, despite the wicket being on the slow side.

Radlett’s opening batsmen bolted out of the traps as the hosts struggled to find their rhythm with the ball as well as any secure fielding. They raced to 86-1 in 13 overs, meaning a change was needed and quickly. The introduction of slower bowlers Crowther and Prateek Malhotra paid immediate dividends, as the former began to chip away at the Radlett top order with a flurry of wickets. Radlett began to throw away their early advantage and with the aid of some excellent catches – particularly Mannering with two out in the deep – Crowther helped himself to 6-28 off his 10 overs.

With Malhotra bowling a miserly spell at the other end (10-5-12-1), Boxmoor limited the flow of runs. Paceman Joe Hall (2-4) wrapped it up for the Moor, as Radlett found themselves bowled out for 137, losing their last nine wickets for 51 runs.

Victory for Boxmoor keeps them top of the league, but it was tense at crucial points in both innings, which the hosts weathered and eventually came through.

Boxmoor’s 2nds won by eight wickets on the road at Hoddesdon 3rds in Division 9B.

The club’s third-string side lost by 88 runs at West Herts 5ths in Regional Division B West.

Meanwhile, the Boxmoor Sunday 1sts won by two wickets when hosting Knotty Green in a friendly.