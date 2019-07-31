Teams left to kick heels as heavy rain curtails fixtures

Only ten games survived the rain in the entire Saracens Herts League on Saturday, with all four of Hemel Hempstead Town’s games called off.

However, they did get to play a game on Sunday against Paddington.

Hemel’s players were satisfied when their Heath Park pitch was passed fit for a friendly 40-overs game against the visitors from North London.

Batting first, Paddington rattled off at more than six runs an over, with Khalid Saeed retiring on 122 to give the others a chance.

One aspect about Sunday friendlies is that different approaches can be tried and Hemel’s normal first-team wicketkeeper and batsman Tom Elborn was able to try turning his arm over.

He did so with great alacrity, taking 5-40 in eight overs as he ran through the Paddington tail.

Still, their total of 255 was a sizeable one to chase.

Hemel showed their intention from the first over with skipper Lewis Hodgins hitting his third ball for a six, before being caught off his fifth delivery trying to do the same.

That was really the story of the innings as reliable catching from Paddington kept wickets falling regularly as Hemel spooned up catchable balls.

Through it all, Freddie Lippiatt kept pushing along and he reached his half century with a firmly-driven boundary straight back to the canal end of the pitch.

He ended on an unbeaten 52 as Hemel subsided to a 94-run defeat.

The club’s first team will be hoping to get back to action this Saturday in the Saracens Herts Championship if the weather manages not to intervene.

Hemel are in fourth place in a tight table, with only 26 points separating the top-four sides.

This Saturday they are due to host leaders Hoddesdon as they bid to close the gap.

Hemel’s 2nds will visit Langleybury 2nds in Division 3B, while Hemel’s 3rds travel to Bushey 2nds in Division 6A.

Hemel 4ths host Langleybury 3rds.

In other cricket news in the borough, Boxmoor’s first team were denied the chance to extend their unbeaten record in Division Six B after their home clash with Cheshunt Rosedale II fell victim to the weather.

The Moor have won 11 out of 11 games in the league to remain one of only three clubs in the entire Saracens set-up to boast a 100 per cent winning record.

This Saturday they will bid to make it twelve on the trot when they visit the club nearest to them in the table, Radlett 4ths.