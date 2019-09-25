Storm ready for season’s tip-off in Liverpool this weekend

Hemel Storm get their 2019 league season under way this weekend with a trip to Merseyside.

New head coach Dru Spinks’s side will be hoping to get the NBL League One campaign off to a strong start with Saturday’s 5pm tip-off at Liverpool Basketball.

The Storm squad is stocked with potential and boasts two US imports for the first time since top-flight basketball returned to the town in 2010.

Storm have signed 6ft 2ins Brooklyn guard Mike Williams, who is fresh off a four-year spell with New Jersey college team Rutgers.

And 6ft 6ins forward Greg Poleon, who played at Pace University in New York, should add extra pop around the hoop.

Hemel’s home-opener is next Saturday, October 5, when Nottingham Hoods arrive in town.