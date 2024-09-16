Storm beat Elite in opener​

Trent Monkman flies high for Storm.

​Hemel Storm were victorious in their first game back at the Storm Dome since April, winning 96-68 against Division Two outfit London Elite.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suiting up with many new additions and one full practice together, with Canadian Matt Ellis arriving into the country on Thursday, the team continued to gel as the game went on, after an intensely fought first half.

It was the visitors who were better in the opening quarter, as they thrived off Storm turnovers, alongside their dominance on the rebounds. Former Storm player Romario Spence was showcasing fantastic skill around the rim and connecting with a couple of three pointers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm, on the other hand, were moving the ball into good positions, but lacked the cutting edge when taking the final shot. Elite went into the second quarter winning 17-24.

The start of the second quarter saw new signings Trent Monkman and former Loughborough Rider Joe Bielak starting to showcase their talents, with Bielak showing excellent accuracy from three point range, and Monkman’s energy to hustle and finish under a heavy amount of contact.

Spence went on to have 23 points at the end of the first half. However, an 8-0 run in favour of Storm in the closing stages of the second quarter sent the hosts into the half time break winning 44-42.

Storm started the second half with a high tempo, and began to show their quality. Both Sam Newman and Monkman were key to the Storm, as their accuracy and threat was constant to the visitors. Elite scored 12 points during the third quarter, which was a brilliant effort from the Storm defence. Baskets from Veron Eze and Bielak closed out the third quarter, as Storm were winning 67-54.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 13-2 start to the final quarter saw Storm extend their lead further with American Tra’Michael Moton beginning to find his range with a couple of contested three pointers. They scored 29 points in the quarter, whilst restricting Elite to just 14, Storm winning 96-68.

It was a good win for Storm, who showed character to react to the early setback. The roster looked to have gelled together as the game went on, with an array of quality ball movement, and defensively organised.

Storm now face Thames Valley Cavaliers back at the StormDome on Saturday, 7pm tip.