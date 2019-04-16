Storm appoint new director to oversee basketball operations

Hemel Storm have appointed a director of basketball to lead all aspects of their basketball program for next season.

Jon Burnell, a well-known and respected member of the British basketball community and long-serving club member, has been named in the role.

Storm's new director of basketball, Jon Burnell.

Burnell began his link with Storm as a junior player and went on to have a long and successful career as a player and coach of the senior side.

Storm chairman Tony Humphrey said: “As we end a busy season and after a short pause to reflect, now is the time to put the building blocks in place for next season.

“Jon is the perfect person to do this critical task and we are really pleased he has agreed to do this role.

“Jon’s immediate task is to begin building for next season and to assemble a senior men’s roster that is aligned to the club’s objectives.

“In the coming weeks this process will begin and continue throughout the summer.

“In addition, Jon will oversee all aspects of our Division Four program as well as developing our under-13s and under-18s offering and our evolving links with the University of Hertfordshire.”

The playing side will still be overseen by a head coach for the men’s senior teams.

Any player enquires can be emailed to coachburnell@stormbasketball.net.

Meanwhile, last Friday saw Storm’s players, coaching team, volunteers and fans gather for the annual awards evening at Watford FC.

The Coach’s Player of the Season Award went to guard Bode Adeluola

Head coach Robert Youngblood said: “Bode’s heart and desire is always in the right place and he has a will to win.

“He’s so competitive which is why you can always go to war on the court with him.”

MVP of the Season was won by TrayVonn Wright, who brought Storm from the floor to the cusp of the playoffs.

The Player’s Player of the Season was shared by Blayne Freckleton and Adeluola

The former averaged a career-high 18 points and nearly six rebounds a game.

The fans’ Stormtrooper Player of the Season went to Will Ashby, with supporters praising his effort, defence and three-point shooting.

The Volunteer of the Season gong was shared by the Cutts family of Stephen, Heidi, William and Jenna.

Storm’s head of operations Kathryn Taylor said: “What a family – they organise their holidays around Storm games!

“Stephen organises the table officials for both Storm teams and Heidi was in the Stormzbee suit this season.

“ They all help out on the official tables for Storm II, including William. Both children follow their parents to all basketball events and the family always prioritises Storm ahead of everything else.”

Special thanks also went to the team-behind-the-team Dane Frost and Brian Taylor for their work supporting the team and coaches.