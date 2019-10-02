Scratch side earns an impressive scratch-match draw

With four regulars from the Little Hay Golf Club men’s scratch A team unable to play on Saturday, it seemed the side would struggle, on paper at least, when they played host to Great Hadham.

But dogged performances from the replacement players, who until Saturday might have only have dreamt of playing for the scratch team, helped the team earn a well-deserved 4-4 draw.

The match was played on a Little Hay course that was in a great condition despite last week’s torrential rain and windy weather.

Meanwhile, last Monday saw the Little Hay ladies’ section compete for the annual David Johnson Trophy.

Dorothy Norman took the trophy title with an impressive total of 36 points.

She beat runner-up Julie Mace by two points, while Ann-Maree Dunn finished in third spot, a further four points back on 32.

