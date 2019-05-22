Runs tough to come by as Abbots slip to a 17-run defeat

Abbots Langley lost by just 17 runs when hosting Holtwhites Trinibis in the Saracens Herts Division Two A on Saturday.

Having won the toss and putting Holtwhites in, James Allen opened with a wicket maiden, bowling opener Salman Khan for a duck. Simon Hamilton got Gareth Garnsworthy for six and Abdul Rehman was caught on four as the visitors struggled to 3-24 after four overs.

Anish Khiroya took two quick wickets and Matt Parkins 4-33 as the visitors were skittled for 119 in the 28th over.

But Abbots’ openers George Agius and Allen found it equally tough to get runs as the hosts slipped to were 36-5.

Agius (15) battled on but with the score on 73-7 he was finally bowled.

Matt Longworth (23) guided the hosts to 102-9 after 30 overs before being caught as Abbots were all out for just 102.