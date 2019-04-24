Rickmansworth are too strong in opener of the Friendly League

Little Hay GC’s men’s A team travelled to Rickmansworth on Saturday for the club’s opening match of the Herts Friendly League.

Although they were able to secure an average team score of 37 points, the Little Hay side still lost by 27 points against a strong Rickmansworth team who were able to make the most of their home advantage.

The final score was 211-184.

The best score of the day from the visitors came from the pairing of Mick Whelan and Fraser Welling, who tallied an impressive 40 points.

Meanwhile, last Thursday saw Little Hay host their April Stableford competition for the seniors’ section.

The Division One contest was won by Dennis Warren with a score of 38 points.

Erman Housein was the runner-up, four points back on 34 points.

David Dalton finished in third place with 33 points.

In a tightly-fought Division Two competition, Martin Evans took the victory after tallying 33 points but a card play-off was needed to settle the result.

Trevor Sargeant, who also scored 33 points, was the runner-up.

Philip Gonzalez finished just two points adrift on 31 points to finish in third position.

In further Little Hay competition action, last Wednesday saw the club hold their Mixed Junior Easter Stableford contest.

Youngster Sapphire Boyce was the winner with 36 points.

Noah Scotchbrook was second on 35 ptoints and Thomas Ashton in third on 34 points.

And the seniors’ inter-club match away at Stockwood Park last Wednesday ended in a 6-0 defeat.