Regional success for Pirrie and Co.

A small team of swimmers from Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted swimming clubs travelled to Newmarket in Suffolk over the weekend to compete in the Swim England East Regional Masters Championship.

The swimmers were using the meet as preparation for the vaunted National Masters Championships taking place later in October.

And it ended up being a great event for the team, producing a total of 13 podium finishes and several season-best times for the side.

Competing for the first time at a Masters Regional event was Rebecca Hopper, who was thrilled with her swims.

Meanwhile, seasoned campaigner Dave Pirrie showed his excellent form in winning all five of the races he entered.

The final results were as follows:

Hilary Coulson (50-54 age group): 1st place in the 200m and 50m backstroke; 2nd place in the 100m backstroke.

Rebecca Hopper (18-24): 1st place in the 50m breaststroke; 2nd place in the 50m fly.

Dave Pirrie (60-64): 1st place in the 100m fly, 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, and 100m and 200m individual medley.

Mark Strakosch (55-59): 1st place in the 800m and 100m freestyle; 3rd place in the 200m breaststroke.