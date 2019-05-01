Newly-formed team earns title and promotion in first season

Tring Hockey Club have been celebrating the success of many of their teams as the season draws to a close.

Following the men’s first team and ladies’ second team enjoying promotion success, the ladies third team have now jumped on the bandwagon of promotion.

They will be leaping into Division Four of the Five Counties League in 2019/20 after an extremely positive season.

Much discussion occurred at the club the previous year as to whether a newly-established ladies’ 3rds would be successful.

A team was duly assembled and just a year later they battled their way to the top spot in their league.

The season started the way it ended – with a win.

The opening fixture to kick-off the 2018/19 season was against Leighton Buzzard in late September, where a 3-0 Tring victory was the team’s welcome into their first league clash.

The rest of the season followed suit.

Captain Ella Whitehead led the Tring squad with great passion and determination, which proved to be a recipe for success.

Many of Tring’s fixtures were won by a landslide margin, including an emphatic 8-0 triumph over Milton Keynes.

The team’s fine form continued throughout the campaign and eventually led to the newly-formed team being crowned as the Division Five B champions.

They took the title by an impressive nine-point margin over second-placed side St Albans VII.

The statistics accumulated by the end of the season only accentuated the reason why this talented group of developing players were given the Team of the Year award from their club.

And by the final game of the season, the figures showed that the Tring team had scored a remarkable total of 110 goals, while accumulating 11 wins, just two losses and a solitary draw.

The club said: “Overall, it was a great season for the side, on and off the pitch, and hopefully more is to come next season.”