Mudd wins seniors’ monthly Stableford contest

A fine early-autumn day greeted Little Hay Golf Club’s seniors last Thursday for the monthly Stableford competition.

Paul Mudd, who had three birdies and ten pars for an impressive 39 points, took the victory in Division One.

He beat runner-up Mick Milne by just a single point, while Chris Miles was third on 36 points.

Robert Bussey won Division Two with 39 points, beating runner-up Kenneth Chalk by just one point.

Peter Abbiss was third, just two points adrift with 37.

Last Monday the Ladies’ Autumn Fruit Bowl contest was won by Trish Joslin with 34 points.

Gill Howells was runner-up just a point behind, after winning a card play-off from Ann Hetherington.

The Little Hay men’s A team hosted Stevenage on Saturday for their last Herts Friendly League match before the upcoming end-of-term final.

There was some excellent scoring from both sides as the match fittingly ended as a 205-205 draw.

Best score of the day came from a Stevenage pair who notched 49 points, only missing a short putt on the final green for what would have been an outstanding 50.

Paul Mudd and Trevor Sargent tallied 46 points for Little Hay’s best score on the day.