Mudd has a glorious week at Little Hay Golf Club

Paul Mudd finished the season on a high on Saturday by winning the Steve Seaford Memorial Trophy at Little Hay GC.

He and Steve Wilkinson, arguably two of the club’s finest players, had won through the knock-out stages to go head-to-head in a 36-hole matchplay final at the weekend.

After 18 holes Mudd was one shot up and after 33 holes was three to the good, but Wilkinson fought back gamely, winning the difficult 16th and 17th holes to stand on the tee at the par-five 18th only one shot behind.

But despite losing the previous two holes, Mudd managed to steady the nerves and half the last hole to win the trophy by one stroke.

Last Thursday Mudd won the Senior Cup to add to the Club Championship he won earlier in the season.

Round one saw Mudd go out in 40 and return home in 36, with two birdies and 10 pars.

His second round was even better, exiting in 36 and heading to the clubhouse in 37 with four more birdies and nine pars for a two-round total score of 149.

His net score of 139 also saw him win the Younger Senior Trophy.

Life got even better for Mudd at the end of the week when he became a grandfather to a little boy on Sunday.

Quinto Rafique won the Older Senior Trophy with a net score of 142.

He shot an impressive 82 in the opening round for a nett 71 and followed that up with the same score in round two to take the win.