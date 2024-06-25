​Mixed day for Hemel cricket teams

Cricket latest

There were mixed fortunes for Hemel Hempstead Town CC’s sides as six of their teams were in action last weekend.​

The firsts hosted Letchworth and declared at 294-6 with opener Brett Penny scoring 79 (16 fours) and Harry Ganley 68 (10 fours).

The visitors finished on 163-4 from 55 overs, which was frustrating for Hemel who remain seventh in the Championship.

The seconds played a bottom-of-the-table clash at Totteridge Millhillians 2s and reduced the hosts to 221 all out, all seven bowlers used getting a wicket and there being three sharp run outs.

After ten overs, Hemel were 46-4. The next wicket did not fall until the 19th over when Hemel were 71-5, but the top scores of 25 for Will Langley, 22 for Freddie Lowe and 21 for Ed Grayson did not prove sufficient as Hemel were bowled out for 132 to register their fifth straight league defeat.

Hemel 3s hosted bottom side Baldock, being put in to bat and scoring 166 before bowling Baldock out for 166.

There was a wobble in the middle of the Hemel innings as they went from 66-2 after 17 overs to 86-6 after 30 overs but the Hemel tail wagged through Sam Wheeler (21), Sham Akhtar (17), Lucas Bertin (13) and Ajay Savania (13) to creep Hemel up to 166.

Then the six Hemel bowlers all took wickets with Matt Petchell (2-9) and Callum Humphrey (2-19) the best.

A tough game for Hemel 4s saw them up against the Division Eight West leaders Dunstable 3s and they acquitted themselves very well, losing only narrowly.

Dunstable made 158 from their 40 overs with Henry Morgan (2 - 29), Ernie Coldwell (2 - 30) and Drew Butler (2 - 34) leading the Hemel bowlers.

There were some early wickets in reply and although Neil Morgan (34), Mike Samuels (34) and Drew Butler (20) kept Hemel in the chase they fell just short, ending on 143-9 from their 40 overs to lose by 15 runs.

Hemel 5s hosted Hatch End 2s who made 140-8, 2-13 for Farhan Sadiq, 2-20 for Carter Botha and 2-22 for Martin Botha the best Hemel bowling.

Hemel got to 143-8 in 37.4 overs thanks to 29 from keeper Andy Turbutt, 25 from Vinnie Liddar and 25 from Tyler James. It took 14* from Sabih Amin and 13* from Farhan Sadiq to put on 21 for the ninth wicket to get Hemel home.