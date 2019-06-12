Men’s A team slip to defeat, while Milne triumphs in home contest

The Little Hay GC men’s A team travelled to Panshanger, near Welwyn Garden City, on Saturday where the result matched the miserable weather, the visitors losing by 39 points, 207 -168.

A competition at the club on Thursday saw Mick Milne (77-9=68) win Division One. He went out in 38 and came home in 39, with 14 pars for a net 68, beating Quinto Rafique (83-11=72) by four shots.

Brian Ridgeway (93-19=74) was third.

Mike Mason (99-31=68) came out on top in Division Two, beating Roger Spark (101-32=69) by a shot. Jeremy Dicks (99-28=71) was third.

Last Monday the ladies’ June Medal was won by Margaret Flowers (107-35=72).

Hee-Young Crowhurst (106-25=81) was the runner-up and Jackie Pearson (107-24=83) took third spot.