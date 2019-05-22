Lawrence takes May medal while Ashton wins the nine-hole opener

While others struggled in Sunday’s May Stableford at Little Hay GC, Ivan Lawrence was able to piece together an impressive round to score a winning 39 points.

He beat Chris Morris by a point, with Steven McCarthy in third (35 points).

Last Wednesday night saw the first round of this year’s nine-hole summer league at the club.

Young Thomas Ashton took the honours with an excellent 20 points.

Steve Crowhurst was second on countback from Paul Rolf, with both scoring 18 points.

The club held the Ladies’ May medal and NAPGC qualifier last Monday, with Carol Irvine (107-25=82 net) taking the win.

Margaret Flowers

(121-35=86) was the runner-up and Gill Howells (119-32=87) was third.