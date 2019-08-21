Honours even in big Herts derby

The Herts Raptors were looking for revenge in the Single-A Herts derby after the Eagles won both games last month.

Raptors struck first, boss Matt Jackson starting with the first of his three hits and scoring a run.

But the Eagles’ Rob Gibson, who drove in five runs, blasted a two-run homer to tie it.

Eagles’ pitcher Yasu Ichige struck out seven as he threw a complete game for a 10-5 win.

In game two Raptors went 6-0 up behind solid pitcher Paul Barton.

Callum Barwick drove in three runs and Laurence Currington had two hits to help Raptors win 14-10.

After a season battling for a playoff place in AAA the Herts Londoners are waiting for officials to resolve a play-off mess. Three teams are tied for two berths and a first ruling wrongly excluded Herts. The club is now appealing the decision.