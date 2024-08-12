​Hemel CC thump Dunstable to move up to third in the table

Hemel cricket latest.

​Hemel Hempstead CC’s first enjoyed a thumping win on Saturday to go third in the league standings (writes Caradoc Bevan).

They dismissed Dunstable Town for just 107 and saw off the 108 needed in just 15 overs.

Parth Mehta was the star, taking 7-10 from eight overs, the first seven-wicket haul for a 1st XI bowler in the league since 2010 when Nick Hodgins took 7-42 against West Herts.

Only conceding ten runs means Parth is top of the list of seven-wicket takers.

Hemel decided they would take the total and Harry Ganley proceeded to hit 64* from 34 balls, including 12 fours and a six.

The win puts Hemel 21 points behind second-placed Welwyn Garden City.

*Hemel 2s had a winning draw at Tewin to move up to eighth and out of the relegation places.

Hemel managed to bowl Tewin out for 216, a total largely centred around their opener Ash Patel who scored 100 before being stumped by Andy Turbutt off Lucas Bertin. Rory Fraser was best bowler with 4-46 from his ten overs.

Hemel chased the total and at 156-4 were on the way. But the loss of their run scoring middle order batsmen turned the game away from them and they were finally bowled out for 185 in their 50 overs.

Phil Costard (45) and Brad Finch (20) ran the middle order after Will Langley hit 38 at the top. But SC Nanduri (4-26) got Costard out and then ran through the tail.

*Hemel 3s saw off seventh-placed Hertford to keep themselves in with a shout of promotion, 20 points behind third-placed Rickmansworth.

Putting Hertford in, Hemel bowled them out for 128 in 41 overs. Ajay Savania led with 3-32 and there was 2-14 for Yasir Butt and 2-22 for Callum Humphrey.

Kam Akhtar needed no second invitation and hit 53 from 85 balls. Mike Samuels chipped in with 33 from 43 balls and Hemel were home and dry with 129 - 3 from 37 overs.

*Third-placed Redbourn showed their strength over sixth-placed Hemel 4s as they made 194 - 6 from their 40 overs with Rushil Dodhia (2-27) and Farhan Sadiq (2-28) the most successful Hemel bowlers.

Hemel's attempt centred around Neil Morgan with 41 and Drew Butler with 54*.

They put on 71 for the fifth wicket to lead the chase, but the dismissal of the Morgan saw the chase falter and Hemel ended on 169-8.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​