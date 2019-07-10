Heath Park Cup final beckons for Hemel for first time in four years

Hemel Hempstead Town will compete for the Heath Park Cup for the first time since 2015 after they defeated last year’s winners Langleybury in the semi-final last Tuesday night.

The 20-over competition has a rich history dating back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-innings cricket.

Langleybury put Hemel in after winning the toss and the batsmen struggled to 123-8 from their 20 overs.

Lee Hodgins top scored with 54, while Tom Elborn (17) and Brett Penny (13) added what turned out to be crucial runs.

There were three run-outs on the card as Hemel’s batsmen chased runs, which were being squeezed.

But Hemel were able to keep the reining champions in check as Langleybury were held to 107-9 from their 20-over allocation.

Hodgins, with 3-17, also featured with ball-in-hand and Penny took 3-24.

Langleybury lost wickets chasing on the squeeze as Hemel booked their place in this Friday’s final.

The other semi-final on Monday night was a corker between 2017’s beaten finalists Abbots Langley and last season’s runners-up Leverstock Green.

Abbots made 115-8 in their innings, while Levy reached 115-7 in the reply to win by having lost one fewer wicket.

The last over saw four wickets, four runs – all wides – and the scores level.

The cup is again being sponsored by ADEX Interiors, of Avebury Court, Hemel, now in their 13th year of supporting the competition.

The final will be played at Hemel’s Heath Park this Friday at 5.30pm, with all supporters welcome.