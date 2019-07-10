Harriers Dylan and Sian make a splash at Pitsford’s Triathlon

Gade Valley Harriers triathlon sector had two multi-sport enthusiasts taking part in the Pitsford Standard Distance Triathlon in Northants at the weekend.

Both Harriers Dylan Wendleken and Sian Shaw started strongly, with Wendleken being the first entrant from his wave to complete the 1500-metre swim in the beautiful Pitsford Reservoir, while Shaw made a splash by being the first female to rise from the water.

That geared up both athletes for the 40km cycle ride that took place on country roads that surround the lake, although Shaw lost a few positions due to tired legs.

The club-mates both put in great 10km runs, which went around the whole reservoir, and both crossed the line fourth in their respective age categories, Wendleken as a Male Vet 40 + (MV40) in a time of 2:31:40, and Shaw as a WV30, clocking 2:35:34.

Shaw’s time was also good enough to finish as the fifth lady overall.

A handful of Harriers were involved in more usual running races on Sunday, with Trevor Normoyle making the short journey across Hertfordshire for the Ware 10s.

The event gives competitors a choice of running 10km or 10 miles along a multi-terrain route which uses farm tracks, parkland and a canal tow path.

Normoyle opted for the longer distance and surprised himself with a course personal best (PB), despite recently working night shifts.

He completing the 10-mile course in a time of around 1 hour 19 minutes.

Sam Raffety returned to Regent’s Park for the latest in the 10k Series, which partly followed some of the boundary of London Zoo.

She hardly put a foot wrong as she matched her last time on the three-lap course on the roads around the park, finishing in 49:39.

Phil Mercer was also in London as he took part in the Ickenham 5, a flat, two-lap five-mile course around suburban roads. He collected a PB in a time of 33:19.

Last Wednesday Dave Goodman picked up a PB at The Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5km event. He was second MV40 and the fifth finisher overall as he completed the evening race around the East London park in 19:30.

Holly Beckett was in impressive form at Rickmansworth’s ParkRun on Saturday, picking up a PB of 26:17.