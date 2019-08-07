Griffin Cup victory for Berkhamsted Bowls Club

Berkhamsted Bowls Club’s men were celebrating last week after lifting the Watford & District Griffin Cup.

Held at Harperbury BC, the Berkhamsted side beat Croxley Green in the semi-final, before going on to defeat Gerrards Cross by six shots in the final.

The winning squad over the course of the season, including replacements, comprised Jack Bunting, Phil Bunting, Toby Bunting, Peter Burke, Steve Burrell, Kevin Clarke, Dave Gomm, Tony Howard, Trefor Jenkins, Alan Jones, Tony Smart and Mick Young.

Meanwhile, the club’s ladies progressed to the final of the Watford & District Jubilee Cup last week after beating Bushey on both rinks.

Sarah Marshall (directed by Lesley Brown), Kay Lingwood and Liz Temple won 17-13, while Carole Dunn, Anne Furlong and Jackie Cormack triumphed 18-10.

The week ended with a loss in the Dacorum Shield to Hemel on Sunday.

At one stage Berkhamsted were 12 shots to the good, but they managed to lose the shot count 55-67.

The Berkhamsted ladies won 28-19, the men lost 12-34 and the mixed team drew 14-14.

A friendly game was also played, with Berkhamsted emerging as the victors 24-14.