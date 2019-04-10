Golden day for Whelan as his splendid form continues

Mick Whelan’s excellent form continued on Saturday when he won the April Division One Medal and Gold Cup at Little Hay GC.

His net score of 67 saw Whelan go out in 39 and return home in 38, with a birdie and 12 pars to beat Karl Burn (79-9=net 70) by three strokes.

Ashley Wade (81-9=net 72) was two more shots behind in third place.

In Division Two, Kirk House’s winning ways continue with a net score of 68.

He hit a 43 on the front-nine and came back in 43 to beat runner-up Thomas Ashton (93-23=net 70) by two shots..

Ivan Lawrence (84-14=net 70) finished in third place.

The club also hosted the Seniors’ April Medal last Thursday.

Division One was won by Tony Mayhew with a two under par net 70. He went out in 44 and followed up with a 40 on the back-nine, with seven pars to beating Paul Mudd (78-5=net 73) by three strokes.

Dennis Warren (95-18= net 77) finished in third.

Roger Sparks won Division Two with a net 74, beating Mike Mason (108-31=net 77 by three shots.

Wael Aljawad (100-23=net 77) was third.

Last Wednesday the club’s seniors drew 3-3 in an Inter-Club match away at Rickmansworth.

Monday saw the ladies’ section, who are in need of new members, play their monthly medal. Trish Joslin won with a net 78, with Jackie Pearson second on net 81.