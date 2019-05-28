Gold rush continues as Berkhamsted club wins further medals

Rush Judo came away with another healthy medal for their young judoka after a Samurai green/orange and red/yellow competition in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at the weekend.

The Berkhamsted-based club, which has its own permanent dojo at Ashlyns School, won seven medals, including three golds.

The medal tally was as follows:

Gold medals: Nicole Wood, Jessica Rush and Sophie Rush.

Silver: Jordan Hayes and Matthew Morley.

Bronze: Albert Newbury Kemp and Maggie Rumsby Ferris.

Team-mate Travis Hayes also battled well and had a very credible fifth-place finish.

Meanwhile, the club’s Nick Cheek won a bronze medal at the Wycombe Masters competition at the weekend, where he made his way through the rounds with some impressive Ippon victories.

Coach Laurie Rush was pleased with the weekend’s medal haul and added: “It was a great weekend and I was very impressed with the judo on display.

“Well done to everyone.”