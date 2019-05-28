Foskett sets new British record as Hemel excel at regional Open

Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club’s Masters team were in fine form at the Norfolk Masters Long Course Open held at Norwich University recently.

The quintet of Hilary Coulson, Jo Jo Lee, Sian MacDonald, Dave Pirrie and Mike Foskett all came away with medals.

They won an impressive tally of 12 gold medals and six silver medals, while smashing 13 club records along the way and achieving numerous personal best swims.

Foskett also broke the East Region record in the 200m backstroke by a remarkable 28 seconds to set a new British record for his age group.

For more information about Hemel Hempstead SC, which is based at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre in Park Road, visit their website at www.hhsc.org.uk.