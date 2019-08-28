Evans above! Two wins in three days for Martin

Martin Evans had a successful week which ended with two wins after he secured the men’s August Stableford competition at Little Hay Golf Club on Saturday.

His tally of 41 points got the job done at the weekend, to go along with his victory earlier in the week in a seniors’ event.

With the next four players all scoring 39 points on Saturday, the final Stableford result could only be settled in the clubhouse after a card playoff.

Paul Whiter ended as the runner-up, with Phil Jefferson in third place, Ivan Lawrence in fourth spot and Sam Deering in fifth.

A doubles Stableford competition for seniors on Thursday saw Evans back in the winners’ circle again, alongside Mick Milne, to take the Frank Spence Shield with an impressive score of 81 points overall.

Evans and Milne beat the second-placed pairing of Fred Evans and John Redgwell by four points.

Evans also had the best individual score on the day, with 42 points, beating Chris Oliffe on countback.

Monday saw Alison Marsden win the Little Hay ladies’ Fressingwood Cup with 33 points, beating Ann Hetherington by three points, while Jacky Pearson was third on 28 points.