Camelot to mark their centenary this year with reunion luncheon

Hemel Hempstead club Camelot are marking their centenary this year.

The club was formed in 1919 by a group of Old Berkhamstedians and in the years leading up the Second World War a great majority of players were old boys of Berkhamsted School.

After the war, the club reformed and in 1954 moved to their current home in Chaulden Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

The club now have six teams, some of which have names linked to the Arthurian legend.

Camelot have a number of activities planned to mark the milestone, one of which is a reunion of ex-players on Saturday, September 14, at the club.

The organisers want to get in touch with as many former players as possible, whether they can attend the event or not.

Those who have played at some time for the club can contact Robin Evans by emailing evansrob sue@uwclub.net.

The club are particularly hoping to hear from the following players for whom contact appears to have been lost:

Jim Anderson, Mike Bain, Bob Barrowman, Grant Batty, Kevin Blackman, Keith Bowhill, Jim Chapman, Geoff Cotterill, Ron Coward, John Cripwell, Jim Crook, Dick Cummings, Gerry Dawe, Jim Douglas, Bob Duffy, John Egan, Ian Eliasson, Roger Ellison, Keith Ellis, Mike Ellis, Hayden Evans, John Fisher, Richard Garrett, Richard Geliet, Ian George, Dick Gill, Doug Gill, Ian Ginger, Ian Golding, Simon Green, George Hart, Pete Hawkridge, Len Heron, Richard Heslop, Roger Howard, Martin Hudson, David James, Dick Jenkin, Alan Jones, Casey Jones, Tony Jordan, Dwilan Lloyd, John Lloyd, Denis McCartney, Roger Marsh, Steve Martin, Dai Morgan, Alan Morrison, Dave Munton, Peter Nixon, Terry Norman, Ken Pardy, Roger Parsons, Pelham Jones, John Phillips, Steve Pitwell, Geof Pugh, Alun Roberts, Dave Seaborne, Martin and Rob Sharland, Bob Shaw, Dave Stewart, Mike Surman, John Temperley, Andy Templeman, Jim Teraskeiwecz, Paul Wade, Roger Waknell, John Warrington, Mike Welch, Colin White, Trevor Wilde and Mike Woods.