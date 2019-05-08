Beth among the big winners as Bury JC enjoy national success

The Hemel Hempstead-based Bury Judo Club came away with five national medals, including a gold for Beth O’Connor, at the British Judo Council’s Open National Championships.

Held on Sunday in Kettering, Northamptonshire, Bury’s six competitors won an impressive five national medals, including a gold medal and national championship for Beth O’Connor.

A silver medal was won by team-mate Mark Cresswell, while bronze medal glory went to Stefan Kiraly, David Kiraly and

Brooke Bailey.

Sam Lewis just missed out on the podium places in fifth place.

All of the medal winners will now be invited to attend national squad training.

Anyone wanting to give judo a try or for more details about the club, phone senior club coach

Roy Smith on 07961 105 055.