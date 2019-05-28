Berko squash club skipper is picked for national team

Berkhamsted Tennis & Squash Club’s first-team captain Ali Coker has been selected for the England over-35s age category team.

The skipper’s national selection saw him represent England in home internationals at a competition in Ireland earlier this month.

Coker won all three of his matches against the other home countries, dropping just one game, and the team went undefeated to be crowned the 2019 champions.

Although the main squash season is now coming to a close, squash and squash57 continue to thrive at the club. Three squash teams are being entered into the Herts Summer League, there is a squash57 team in the Bucks League and the club’s internal box leagues continue throughout the summer.

Squash57, in particular, is an expanding sport at the club, with a beginners’ box league and ladies’ morning session about to start soon. Squash57 was previously known as racketball, but was renamed in the UK to differentiate it from the US version of the game, which is played on a slightly different court and with different rules. Squash57 is much more closely related to squash, played on the same court and with the same scoring system.

The club said: “Squash57 is proving very popular for men and women who are new to the squash environment and are looking for a medium to high-intensity workout in 45 minutes in a very social setting.”

For more details about the club, off Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, visit www.bltsrc.co.uk.