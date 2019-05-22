Berko frustrated by rain but T20 campaign gets off to a victorious start

Berkhamsted’s first XI were left frustrated by the rain on Saturday after posting 206-6 from their innings but managed only 2.1 overs in the St Albans reply before a 45-minute storm left the ground too wet to continue.

Number three batter Adam Scotcher top scored for Berko with an unbeaten 79.

Berko were also treated to some late, lusty hitting from player/coach Riaz Richards (25 off 18 balls).

This Saturday Berko visit relegated Stevenage.

Sunday saw the first XI travel to Radlett in the Hertfordshire T20 contest and they ran out winners against their Premier League opponents by three wickets.

Regular wickets saw Radlett post 135-7, with Alan Gofton returning a miserly 1-12 from four overs.

In reply, Berko opener Gareth Preedy top scored with 68, before leaving the experienced duo of Doug Foster and Gofton see them over the line with just eight balls left. Berko visit Chorleywood in the next group game this Sunday.