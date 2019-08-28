Berkhamsted ladies jubilant after cup win

Not to be outdone after their male counterparts won recently, the Berklhamsted Bowls Club ladies have gone on to clinch the Watford & District Jubilee Cup for 2019.

Berkhamsted beat a team from Herts Bowls Club in two rinks of triples for an overall shots victory in a closely-fought match that went right down to the wire.

The special cake for Potten End Bowls Club's 90th birthday celebrations at the club over the weekend.

With one end to play on a difficult rink, Berkhamsted were four shots up in the last match after their other team had lost by five.

The team put all their effort into their shots to win the end by three and their match by seven shots overall to finish with Berkhamsted two shots up overall.

The title-winning squad for the season consisted of Sarah Marshall, Kay Lingwood, Liz Temple, Carole Dunn, Anne Furlong, Jackie Cormack, Lesley Brown, Linda Ralphs and Janet Jackson.

In the only friendly game of the week for the club, in glorious sunshine, Berkhamsted beat Princess Risborough 122-103, winning four rinks to two overall.

Berkhamsted’s top rink comprised of Jill Griffin, Geoff Drew and skip David Sear, who triumphed 34-11.

Potten End Bowls Club celebrate a milestone birthday

The club celebrated their 90th birthday on Saturday with a well-attended social occasion.

Described as “a truly marvellous event” by members, it saw many past bowlers meeting at the club to remember days gone by and mingle with current members and the bowlers of the future.

The sun shone, drinks flowed and a wonderful feast finished off the evening.

The party atmosphere continued on Bank Holiday Monday with a barbecue followed by a Captains v Vice-Captains match.

It ended up being great fun, despite the ever-increasing temperatures, with the vice-captains’ team securing an outstanding victory.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Potten End lost 70-90 to Hazels, the top rink going to M Gardener, C Halls and K Martindale.

Last Wednesday the club drew 66-66 with Harpendon, with the top rink comprising of K Newman, M Goodson and M Kirkby.