Abbots Langley won by 24 runs at home to overcome Old Elizabethans in the Herts Saracens Division 2A on Saturday.

Simon Hamilton top scored with 79, while James Allan (33), skipper Matthew Parkins (42) and Brad Finch (43) all added crucial runs in Abbots’ total of 257-5.

In reply, OEs were all out for 233 in the 49th over, as Ravi Gokani took 3-46 and Parkins 3-33.

The win leaves Abbots in thirdspot in the table.