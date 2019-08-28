Abbots fall short in a close clash

Abbots Langley ended up falling just five runs short when hosting Chorleywood in the Herts Saracens League Division 2A on Saturday to all but end their slim promotion chances.

The defeat leaves them 40 points adrift of the second and last promotion spot, held by St Margaretsbury, with only two games remaining.

The visitors made 192 all out when batting first, with Ravi Gokani getting three wickets and a pair each for Matt Dunstone and Simon Hamilton.

But in the reply, the hosts’ bats also faltered, with three ducks appearing on the Abbost scorecard.

Matt Parkins came in at number five and carried his bat with an unbeaten 65, but few other Abbots team-mates were able to stick with him. Brad Finch hit 25 and Jack Bishop 24, but Abbots eventually were skittled for 187 in the final over.