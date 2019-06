Abbots Langley moved to third place in the Saracens Herts Division 2A table after beating Watford Town at home on Saturday.

Batting first, Watford found runs hard to come by and were skittled for 126 all out in the 27th over.

Langley started slowly but a 50 from number three Simon Hamilton and an unbeaten 56 from Matt Parkins eventually saw Abbots cruise home to take the victory by six wickets.

Abbots travel to St Albans this weekend.