Abbots climb to third spot after close win against Berko

The latest local cricket news.
The latest local cricket news.

Abbots Langley moved to third place in Division 2A of the Saracnes Herts League after eking out a tight home win over near neighbours Berkhamsted on Saturday.

Abbots found runs hard to come by and slipped to 120-4, before a middle-order rally pulled them to 206-8. Simon Hamilton top scored with 49, while Will Graves (40) and Bradley Finch (45) put on a strong stand of 52.

The Abbots bowlers came to the rescue, holding Berko to 189-9 to leave them 17 runs short. Anish Khiroya (4-42) and James Allan (3-36) were the danger men for Langley.