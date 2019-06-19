Abbots climb to third spot after close win against Berko

Abbots Langley moved to third place in Division 2A of the Saracnes Herts League after eking out a tight home win over near neighbours Berkhamsted on Saturday.

Abbots found runs hard to come by and slipped to 120-4, before a middle-order rally pulled them to 206-8. Simon Hamilton top scored with 49, while Will Graves (40) and Bradley Finch (45) put on a strong stand of 52.

The Abbots bowlers came to the rescue, holding Berko to 189-9 to leave them 17 runs short. Anish Khiroya (4-42) and James Allan (3-36) were the danger men for Langley.