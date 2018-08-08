Young Thomas wins Division 2 in Little Hay’s medal hunt for August

At Little Hay Golf Club last Monday the seniors losing streak continued, with a 4-2 loss away at Batchwood Hall.

On Thursday the club hosted the seniors’ August medal.

Michael Knight won Division One, going out in 43 and coming back in 40 with eight pars for an impressive net 68.

He beating Paul Mudd in a card play off. Arthur Smith was third with a net 71.

In Division Two Christopher Murray’s net 65 saw him beat Bill Battell by four shots. Tony Hodson was in third spot with a net 69

On Friday the Juniors’ August medal was won by Joseph Tompkins with a good net 65, beating Thomas Ashton in a card play off while Harry Miller was third with a Nett 68.

On Sunday the club held their men’s August medal.

Ben Alford won Division One with a fantastic net 63, going out in 36 and coming back in 38 with three birdies and 11 pars.

He beat Stephen Wilkinson by five shots. Paul Rolf was third with a net 68.

While in Division Two young Thomas Ashton’s net 70 beat Nigel Hopkinson by one shot.

Steven Crowhurst finished in third place with a net 71.