Williams wins the Aldridge Shield while Ashton emerges victorious in Easter half-term juniors’ medal

Paul Williams won the men’s Bryn Aldridge Charity Trophy at Little Hat GC on Sunday.

He won the silverware with a truly impressive 40 points on what turned out to be a difficult, windy day for scoring.

Williams beat runner-up Dale Chiverton by a single point.

Ashley Wade was third, just another point back on 38.

Thursday saw the club’s seniors play host to Shendish Manor for the home leg of their inter-club match, with Little Hay taking the victory by 3 ½ to 2 ½.

Last Wednesday the club hosted their Junior Half-Term Easter Medal.

Thomas Ashton was the winner with a net score of 76.

Joseph Tompkins was the runner-up, just one behind on net 77.

Oliver Zammit was third on net 78 and Sapphire Boyce fourth on net 81.

The Peter Betts Charity Shield Texas Scramble for the club seniors’ section was won last Tuesday by the team of Mick Milne, Dennis Warren, Wael Aljawad and Roger Sparks with a score of net 66, playing off a handicap of 10.