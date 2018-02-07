Whelan braves the bad weather to earn monthly medal crown

The men’s section played their February medal competition on Saturday in heavy rain.

But the bad weather could not stop Mick Whelan winning the Division One crown.

Going out in 39 and coming home in 37, Whelan hit a birdie and 11 pars for a fantastic net score of 66, beating runner-up Karl Burn by a single shot.

Ben Alford was third after a card playoff.

Division Two was won by Tom Wood, who went out in 41 and returned home in 39 with a birdie and 11 pars, for a gross 80 (net 66).

Trevor Sargent claimed second spot with a net 71 while Colin Staines was third with a net 74.

February’s seniors’ medal was played on a cold, windy day last Thursday.

Dennis Warren would go on to win his first competition of the year with an impressive net 69.

His front-nine of 46 was backed up with a back-nine of 41 with six pars and a birdie along the way.

Paul Whiter was second with a net 70 and Paul Mudd had to settle for third after a card playoff.