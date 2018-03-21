Weather doesn’t put off hardy Shires Triers quartet who took  on the challenging Ashridge event

Sub-zero temperatures, ankle-deep mud and blizzards didn’t put off four Shires Triers athletes at the weekend.

The quartet from the Tring-based club were tackling the challenging Ashridge Boundary Trail event on Saturday.

As the ‘mini-beast from the East’ saw races across the region cancelled, the Shires joined around 300 other runners for this challenging 16.5-mile undulating course.

First home for the Shires was Chris Grimmette in a time of 2.30.25, achieving 23rd place in the male veterans’ 50 category and 90th position overall.

Next across the finishing line for the triathlon club was Simon Baker in a time of 2.45.06, for 36th place in the MV50 and 162nd place overall.

Representing the Shires’ women was Mandy Bonthrone, who finished fifth in her FV50 age category in a time of 3.00.46.

Team-mate Sarah Watson, who after supporting a fellow-runner in difficulty, completed the course in 3.33.30, for 18th place in the FV50 category.

Watson was using the event as preparation for the early-season Bury St Edmonds triathlon which takes place next month.

Shires Triers is a friendly group of competitors and novices, who welcome new members from across the region. The ethos of the club is to provide a platform for triathletes of all abilities.

For more information visit the club’s website at www.shirestriers.co.uk.