Vanarama renew their sponsorship for Hemel Storm for another year

On the eve of Hemel Storm competing for their second national title of the season it was announced that Vanarama have agreed to continue their sponsorship of Hemel Storm for the 2018/2019 season.

Vanarama, the Hemel-based and leading vehicle leasing organisation, have been the principle sponsor of Storm since the beginning of the 2017 season.

During this period the two organisations have worked closely to enhance Storm’s community-focused basketball programme.

Storm’s chairman Tony Humphrey said “As our team and hundreds of our fans headed to Manchester this weekend for the playoff final, we can all share and appreciate this fantastic news. “In the past two seasons Vanarama have been with us every step of the way as we have brought basketball success and family-wide enjoyment to Hemel Hempstead.

“In a very short time, the impact of our partnership on the wider community is evident in sell-out crowds, greater basketball participation and the unforgettable moment this season of becoming National Cup champions.

“On behalf of the club and wider community we all thank Vanarama for their continued support”.

Steve Mark, head of marketing and sponsorship at Vanarama, added: “We are delighted to support the local community through our continued sponsorship of Hemel Storm and this extension will build on the progress we have made together.

“It’s been great fun to work with Storm and to get to know their fans and to see the joy that basketball brings to our town.

“We can now begin to plan for further progress and success next season.”