Two ex-pros at Langley’s charity day next month

Langley Tennis Club in High Woodhall Lane, Hemel, is hosting a charity day on Saturday, November 3, where ex-professional and British Davis Cup representatives Barry Cowan and Alex Slabinsky will be on hand.

There will also be Mini tennis coaching sessions, an exhibition match, buffet and adult social play.

Cowen famously took multiple Wimbeldon champion Pete Sampras into a fifth set at SW19 in 2001 and is also known for his TV punditry work.

For more details about the club, visit their website at www.langleytennis.com.