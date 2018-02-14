Trio of young runners earn selection for championships

Six Dacorum & Tring runners produced some good results at the Bucks Schools Cross-Country Champs held last Thursday on a sharply undulating course through frozen fields in Wing.

The top results for the squad included fourth-place finishes for Olivia Edwards (Dr Challoners High) in the junior girls (Years 8-9) and George Doyle (Chesham Prep) in the Year 5/6 boys, while Tim Fryer (Sir Henry Floyd) finished fifth in the Year 7 boys.

All three will be selected to represent Bucks in their respective national championships next month.

Olivia will run in the junior girls’ race at the English Schools Champs at Temple Newsam, Leeds, next month.

George and Tim will lace up for the National Schools Champs at Prestwold Hall, Leicestershire.

Also running in the junior girls’ race at Wing were Charlotte Hilton (36th, Dr Challoners) and Olivia Hill (50th, Sir Henry Floyd) – both strong showings in a very competitive field of 115 finishers.

In the senior girls, Grace Birdseye ran for Chesham Grammar school but had to withdraw due to injury.