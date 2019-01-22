Tong wins Founders competition after a three-way playoff tie

The annual Founders’ Day Stableford contest at Liitle Hay GC saw a good-sized field take full advantage of a course in great condition for mid-January, despite the bitter cold.

There were some impressive scores tallied, none more so than the final three whose 40 points each could only be settled in the clubhouse after a three-way card playoff.

The title was eventually awarded to Tong Tse, with Mick Whelan the runner-up and Kirk House in third.

Meanwhile, round six of the Winter League at the club saw the familial pairing of Patrick and Thomas Ashton win with 46 points.

It’s all getting tight at the top, with only 13 point separating the top six, with just four rounds to play.