Tong scoops the Captain’s trophy glory on a big day for Little Hay GC

Saturday saw Little Hay host their Captain’s Day, one of the highlights of their year.

All section’s of the club showed their support for club captain Paul Mudd.

The main event of the day was the Captains Trophy, which was won this year by Tong Tse with an excellent score of 41 points.

He beat runner-up Ben Hopkinson by two points and third-place finisher Ivan Lawrence by three points.

The team prize went to Hee-Young Crowhurst, Paul Mudd, Ben Alford and Nigel Hopkinson with 137 points.

Jackie Pearson won the ladies’ prize with 37 points while Trevor F Sargeant claimed the seniors’ prize with a 35-point tally.

Harry Miller was disappointed with his score, off the championship tees, but 25 points saw him win the juniors’ prize.

On Tuesday the club hosted the John Bidgway Memorial Salver, a greensomes Stableford contest.

It sees both team members tee-off and the best shot is then selected, before the pairs take alternate shots.

The winning pairing of Vic Allen and Paul Buckoke won the salver with an impressive 44 points, beating Paul Mudd and Peter Littley by a solitary point. Third, on countback, were Tim Farrow and Ken Chalk on 43.

In other news, the seniors’ side won 4-2 at home against Hazlmere.