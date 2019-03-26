Title race comes down to a winner-takes-all final game

The championship and promotion hopes of the BHHHC ladies’ first team comes down to the nail-biting final game of the season this Saturday.

Berko and title rivals Hertford 1sts both won their games last Saturday to set-up a winner-takes-all tense clash this weekend, as the fixture gods have the two teams pitted against each other on the last day of the season.

The victor will take the championship title and the one promotion spot up for grabs in Premier Division A.

Berko have the advantage of being hosts, with the pushback at midday at their RAF Halton base. Commitment and calm heads will be needed and the club is urging as many fans as possible to get down to support the ladies.

The crunch clash came about after the Berko ladies’ 1sts did their bit, beating Potters Bar 1-0, after Alison Kraft deflected the ball into the goal for the all-important score.

Elsewhere, the promotion-bound men’s 1sts finished their fine season with a 2-0 win against Blueharts.

The men’s 2nds concluded a tough season in fine style with a well-deserved 3-1 win over St Albans, thanks to goals from Roger Payton, Toby Payton and Jason Silver

The ladies 2nds, who had an impressive season overall, lost 1-0 to Harpenden.

The ladies’ 3rds put up a good fight against the league leaders Rickmansworth but went down 4-2. Terri Payton scored Berko’s goals, both from short corners.

The men’s 3rds beat Stevenage 4-3, while the men’s 4ths and 5ths both lost 7-1 to teams from Blueharts.

The end-of-season party takes place this Saturday, while the awards night is on Saturday, April 27.