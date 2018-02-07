Superb weekend filled with wins and some fine performances

It was a great weekend full of positive results for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club.

The men’s third team led the way with a 5-0 win against Potters Bar in a real six-pointer.

Berko’s opponents were just above them in the league going into this clash and the emphatic result meant they leapfrogged them in the standings to take another step away from the relegation zone.

There was also a fantastic win for the men’s second team against Stevenage 1sts. After going 1-0 down during a scrappy first 20 minutes with only one umpire, Berko dominated in the second-half to come from behind an triumph 3-1.

Berko’s goals came from Oli Johnson and Roger Payton with a brace. Ben West stepped up to umpire the first-half on his own and Jo Fisher then volunteered to help for the last minutes of the second period.

The ladies’ second team had a tough game against promotion challengers Bishop’s Stortford but came away with a stunning 3-2 win. The result sees them leapfrog the opposition into fourth place in the league and they have two games in hand against third-placed St Neots.

There was also a great 4-0 win for the ladies’ third team against Broxbourne.

Berko’s goals were shared between Sophie Lawrance, Kate Hedge, Emily Alderson and Emma Walker while Charlotte Holland and Alderson contributed two assists each.

Alderson was awarded with the player-of-the-match award for her superb performance.

The men’s fourth team drew 1-1 against a strong Welwyn team that they lost 6-2 against earlier on in the season. It was an exciting game that was hard-fought but Berko can probably count themselves unlucky as they missed a bucket full of goal chances.

They also had an international guest player, too, in the form of 13-year-old Jody Luke, the nephew of Jules Hollows, who is over in the UK for a couple weeks from New Zealand. The youngster just missed out on netting a goal with a nice reverse-stick sweep effort.

Man of the match went to young Will Hodges who scored a goal and played brilliantly.

The ladies’ 4ths drew 2-2 against Welwyn in another exciting game. Berko were winning 2-0 but the opposition came back at the end.

The men’s fifth and first teams both slipped to defeat – 8-0 to Southgate and 2-1 to Potters Bar respectively – and both now need a strong last couple of months of the season to avoid the drop in their leagues.

The ladies’ first team lost 2-0 against Potters Bar.