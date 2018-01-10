Storm back in action 24 hours after cup victory

A day after their monumental victory over the Riders in the National Cup semi-final, Storm were back in action in the National League Division One on Sunday when they were edged out 86-87 by league leaders Solent Kestrels in Southampton.

After the heroics of the night before and without their injured 7ft centre Lee Greenan, they came up short in controversial circumstances.

Although not playing at the level of the previous night, Hemel did fight back from a nine-point half-time deficit to win periods three and four.

Storm led by a single point with one second remaining in the game when the home team’s American guard Herman Senor missed a shot from close range.

But the referee Nadine Dudley ajudged that Senor was fouled during the act of shooting and awarded two free-throws.

Senor duly stepped up to the charity stripe to score both shots to win the game.

Hemel slipped to fifth in the table after the defeat.

Storm team and scorers v Solent: Bode Adeluola 22, Tom Adorian 18, AJ Roberts 14, Jack Burnell 14, Dave Ajumobi 7, Walid Mumuni 5, Chuck Duru 4, Courtney Van-Beest 4, Mike Darlow, Rhyce Donegal, Wayne Yeboah.

n Storm are back in action at Sportspace again this Saturday in National League Division One action against fourth-placed Reading Rockets.

Tip-off is at 7pm.

For tickets, visit the website www.stormbasketball.net.