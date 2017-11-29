SSKI karate group collects nine medals at top contest

There was another fantastic set of results for the Hemel Hempstead-based Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI) group at the Portsmouth Open Karate Championships earlier this month.

This was the South of England’s premier karate tournament which is in its 47th year, and the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth was packed with competitors and spectators.

The SSKI stars of the day were Cristy Nash (20) who won the ladies’ individual black-belt kata (forms) title and claimed a third-place finish in the kumite (free-fighting).

Vicky Adams (34) took the gold medal in the ladies’ individual black-belt kumite division and gained a second-place finish in the kata event.

The 17-year-old Joydeep Shil earned a gold medal in the 16/17yrs male kumite event and was a member of the winning men’s kumite team event.

Another teenager, the 16-year-old Eve Messenger, claimed an impressive third-place trophy for the ladies’ kata event.

Isaak Nathan (15) finished third in the boys’ over five foot kumite division.

Gary Page (32) also took a bronze medal in the senior men’s kata division.

The club’s chief instructor and Malcolm Phipps (8th Dan) was extremely pleased with the club’s medal tally of four golds, one silver and four bronze.

Phipps said: “This was a huge success in another great year for the local group.”

The club holds sessions for children and adults at Hemel Hempstead School, Highfield Community Centre, Bovingdon, Berkhamsted and Watford.

For more details phone 266048 or visit www.sski.org.