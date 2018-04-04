Sports coaches and teams discuss workforce planning

More than 60 representatives of a range of organisations, including local authorities, coaching agencies, the health sector, teachers and sports clubs met at the Hertfordshire Sports Village recently for the latest in the Herts Sports and Physical Activity Partnership’s (HSP) Partners’ Forum series.

The event was organised as part of an ongoing HSP consultation to formulate a workforce strategy for the sport, leisure and physical activity sector in Hertfordshire.

With the government’s emphasis now on addressing inactivity levels, but with an ongoing need to ensure the traditional sporting infrastructure in the county – including clubs, coaches and volunteers – continues to be supported, getting the right people with the requisite qualifications, knowledge, skills and behaviours in front of the right audience is the major challenge.

HSP deputy director Jane Shewring, who co-ordinated the event, said: “It is clear that a fit-for-purpose suitably accredited workforce will be the key to us reaching and engaging the inactive population, in line with the government’s strategy for sport and physical activity.

“I would like to thank all those that attended our forum for their frank and informed input. That so many representatives took the time and trouble to join us is testimony to commitment, dedication and passion for community sport in Hertfordshire.

“We were delighted with the response and this consultation has given us much food for thought.”

The partnership is still seeking feedback and those who were not been able to attend, can email c.samways@herts.ac.uk.