Six youngsters selected for the English Schools meet next month

Young athletes from Dacorum & Tring AC won a fantastic medal haul and earned selection for the English Schools competition at the Herts Schools Champs recently.

The Hertfordshire Schools Athletic Association (HSAA) Championships, which was held at Jarman Park last weekend, saw many Dacorum and Tring AC members represent their schools and hoping to be selected to represent Hertfordshire at the prestigious English Schools competition which will be held at Birmingham International Stadium next month.

The intermediate (U17) athletes had some fantastic results, producing eight English Schools standards, 16 personal bests (PBs), two championship records (Amy Wright, Destiny Ogali) and Ralph Williams breaking a club record again.

In the U17s girls, first places were won by Marli Jessop (80m hurdles, 11.61), Milly Gall (long jump, 5m 44) and Amy Wright (hammer, 44.82m). Second places went to Amelia Woodnick (80m hurdles, 11.83), Marli Jessop (long jump, 5m 26) and Libby Mallord (200m, 26.7).

Other notable performances came from Libby Mallord (fourth 100m, 12.84), Amelia Woodnick (fourth long jump, 5.00m), Jess Hoar (sixth 800m, 2:27.2), Anna Craggs (fifth high jump, 1.44m) and Amy Cassidy (sixth 1500m, 5:32.6)

In the U17s boys, first places went to Ralph Williams (100m hurdles, 13.60) Destiny Ogali (100m, 10.85 and 200m, 22.09), Josh Woods (triple jump, 13.70m and long jump, 6.44m) George Dowding (800m, 2.02.1) and Kristian Imroth (1500m, 4.08.0)

Third places went to Luke Burford (400m, 53.40) Tom Gerrard (long jump, 5m 85) and Michael Armstrong (800m, 2.04.3)

Other notable performances came from Samad Ibrahim (sixth 100m, 12.05), James Glyn (fourth 800m, 2.06.7), William Ashton (fourth pole vault, 3.30m), Aleks Belczyk (fourth hammer, 22.80m, and sixth discus, 28.61m) and Tom Gerard (fifth 200m, 23.42),.

As a result six Dacorum and Tring U17s athletes have been selected for the English Schools event – Marli Jessop (St Joan of Arc), Milly Gall (Aldenham), Ralph Williams (Parmiter’s), Destiny Ogali (Longdean), Josh Woods (Roundwood Park) and Kristian Imroth (St Columbas).

The English Schools competition is the fourth largest athletics event held annually in the world. The event will be broadcast live and the athletes get to perform in a stadium used for international events in front of thousands of spectators against the best young athletes in England.