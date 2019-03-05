Shires Triers tackle the hills of the Berkhamsted Half-Marathon

The Shires Triers took on the Berkhamsted Half-Marathon on Sunday.

First in was Rob Windus, 107th finisher in 1:34:01, followed by Richard Ruffell in 1:38:06 (186th, 8th in the M55 age group). Dave Walden also ran the 13.1-mile course, beating the hills in 1:52:41.

Sarah Watson was 8th in her F55 age group in 1:59:19.

Taking on the five-mile fun run route were Judy Ewart, Sam Allen and Victoria Baldock, who finished in 45:38, 46:31 and 48:24 respectively.

The race is always a popular one with the Shires as they ramp up training in readiness for the start of the triathlon season. Next up for the Shires is the Ashridge Boundary Trail run on March 16.